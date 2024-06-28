Pride parade, music festival to be held in Wilkinsburg

SisTers PGH is hosting Wilkinsburg’s first Pride Parade and Music Festival on Sunday, June 30.

There will be more than 50 vendors and five local artists will perform at Turner Elementary School in Wilkinsburg. TS Madison will host and Thot Squad will headline.

The Wilkinsburg Pride Parade starts at 10 a.m. from Ferguson Park, 748 South Avenue. The music festival will be held from noon to 6 p.m.

SisTers PGH will announce the opening of a Downtown Pittsburgh Transgender Resource Center and permanent housing options for trans people of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County.

