Primanti alums open ‘high end sports bar’ restaurant concept on Mount Oliver

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — Mount Oliver has a new restaurant space, Nick’s on Hilltop.

Several of the partners behind the restaurant had been involved in Primanti Brothers’ corporate management, working to open the McIntyre Square location in Ross Township in 2023. After opening the location, the partners realized that they shared ambition to open their own space, beginning the conceptualization journey and bringing in additional help.

“Their corporate structure and their systems from a management standpoint, they were very successful in the their stores with the systems of inventory and hiring and training,” Megan Varrenti, operations director, said. “I kept saying, we could take this training and apply it to a small business, because most small business owners don’t have the corporate training that we had.”

The team behind the restaurant ultimately desired to strike a balance of elevated but grounded. Varrenti described it as a “high end sports bar” meant as a love letter to Pittsburgh’s roots but equally rooted in the modern era. The decor blends isometric wooden furniture alongside exposed walls lined with childhood photos of the team members and their families and bookshelves that Varrenti said she hopes become the restaurant equivalent of a neighborhood little library.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group