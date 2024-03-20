Primanti Bros. expands in Morgantown

This article originally appeared in Pittsburgh Business Times.

Primanti Brothers is continuing its expansion trajectory in West Virginia with a second restaurant to come in Morgantown.

Hanna Commercial, whose Z. Scott Smith represented the landlord for the new restaurant, reports in its most recent newsletter that Primanti Brothers has leased a nearly 5,000-square-foot location on High Street in Morgantown adjacent to the West Virginia University campus.

The Pittsburgh-based restaurant with a long history and its “almost famous” reputation, already has a restaurant in Morgantown along with other West Virginia locations in Clarksburg, Wheeling and Weirton.

