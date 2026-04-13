Man killed in UTV crash in Mercer County

NEW VERNON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a UTV crash in Mercer County over the weekend.

The crash happened along Billy Boyd Road near McDougal Road in New Vernon Township around 8:56 p.m. on Saturday.

State Police said the driver, Chad Bromley, 42, failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The UTV he was driving then went off the road, struck a ditch and an embankment and overturned.

Bromley was pronounced dead at the scene.

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