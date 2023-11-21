Primanti Bros. giving away free beer on Black Friday

PITTSBURGH — Primanti Bros. is giving away free beer on Black Friday at all Pennsylvania locations.

On Nov. 24, customers can enjoy one 12 oz. bottle for free while supplies last, the restaurant announced.

“We’ve all seen the sign that says, ‘Free Beer Tomorrow,’” Primanti Bros. CEO Adam Golomb said. “Well, tomorrow is here. Or it will be – this Friday, November 24. We look forward to kicking off the holiday season with our loyal fans.”

The restaurant is also offering a holiday gift card sale. Customers can get a free $5 bonus card for every $25 purchased in gift cards.

The bonus cards will be eligible for use at every location starting Wednesday, Dec. 27.

