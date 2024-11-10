Primanti Bros. offers free sandwiches to service members on Veterans Day

PITTSBURGH — Active and retired military members can eat for free at a beloved Pittsburgh-based sandwich restaurant on Veterans Day.

Primanti Bros. is offering a free Almost Famous sandwich to service members on Nov. 11 at all locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland.

“We are honored to be able to serve retired and active military in our restaurants every day,” said spokesperson Jim Prezioso. “Many of our customers have dedicated themselves to protecting freedom around the world, and we’re privileged to be able to thank them in this small way on Veterans Day.”

The offer is only available when dining in.

