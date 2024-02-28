Primanti Brothers to give free beer for Leap Day

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh staple is giving away free beer in celebration of Leap Year.

Primanti Brothers announced it will be giving away free beer at all its Pennsylvania restaurants on Thursday, Feb. 29.

“We’ve had the ‘Free Beer Tomorrow’ sign hanging in many of our restaurants for years,” said Primanti Bros CEO Adam Golomb. “Well, tomorrow is finally here.”

Customers can get one 12 ounce domestic bottle at all participating locations with a valid ID while supplies last.

Four years ago, the restaurant celebrated Leap Day with free beer, and it was the company’s largest giveway.

“We celebrated four years ago with free beer – and it was a huge success,” said Golomb. “It’s an extra day. A bonus. Raise a beer and enjoy it.”

The beer is limited to one per customer.

Visit www.primantibros.com/locations to find out where the free beer for Leap Year is available across Pennsylvania.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group