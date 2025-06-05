Primanti Brothers location in Garfield closed permanently

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Primanti Brothers location has closed its doors for good.

According to the Primanti Brothers website, the location on Penn Avenue in Garfield is permanently closed.

A sign was posted on the front door that asked patrons to visit one of their other spots around the city.

It is unclear why the restaurant shut down.

Channel 11 reached out to Primanti Brothers for more information and is waiting to hear back.

