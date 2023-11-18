‘Probably, right?’ Narduzzi tabs Nate Yarnell as starter against Duke

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Nate Yarnell didn’t reinvent the wheel or anything against Boston College. He didn’t throw for 300 yards or three touchdowns. But he was definitely good enough to lead Pitt to a win.

He was cool and composed in the pocket, he threw with touch and anticipation, and most importantly, his sound decision-making didn’t lead to any turnovers against the Eagles’ defense. He completed 11-of-19 pass attempts for 207 yards and a touchdown — adding another touchdown on the ground.

And he’s “probably” done enough to be the Pitt starter when the Panthers travel to Durham, N.C. to close the 2023 season out against Duke.

