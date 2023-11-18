Local

‘Probably, right?’ Narduzzi tabs Nate Yarnell as starter against Duke

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

‘Probably, right?’ Narduzzi tabs Nate Yarnell as starter against Duke Pittsburgh quarterback Nate Yarnell (19) looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Nate Yarnell didn’t reinvent the wheel or anything against Boston College. He didn’t throw for 300 yards or three touchdowns. But he was definitely good enough to lead Pitt to a win.

He was cool and composed in the pocket, he threw with touch and anticipation, and most importantly, his sound decision-making didn’t lead to any turnovers against the Eagles’ defense. He completed 11-of-19 pass attempts for 207 yards and a touchdown — adding another touchdown on the ground.

And he’s “probably” done enough to be the Pitt starter when the Panthers travel to Durham, N.C. to close the 2023 season out against Duke.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Mysterious illness spreading nationwide among dogs
  • West Mifflin school board member accused of leaking football team’s game plan refuses to resign
  • House Ethics chairman moves to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress
  • VIDEO: Airsoft gun fired near Pitt campus; unrelated to pellet gun incident Wednesday, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read