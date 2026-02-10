Proposal to add sidewalks on busy Shaler roadway receives mixed reaction from community members

SHALER, Pa. — Shaler Township has proposed adding sidewalks to Mount Royal Boulevard, and the idea has received mixed reactions.

Some residents say the lack of sidewalks makes the area unsafe, especially for children. One mother told Channel 11 she will not allow her children to walk along Mount Royal Boulevard because of fast-moving traffic.

“It was terrifying,” Sierra Lightsey said. “We went to my daughter’s best friend’s house, and people don’t even slow down when they see people walking. They just fly right past you, and it’s very scary.”

Chris Watts with Walk Bike Shaler says the organization has been pushing for more sidewalks across the township for years.

“As a longtime resident in Shaler Township, we love the community amenities that we have, like the park, and the shopping center, and the school in the library, but sometimes it’s hard to navigate. Sometimes the only safe choice is a car,” Watts said.

The township said it previously considered adding sidewalks along Wetzel Road, which runs perpendicular to Mount Royal Boulevard. According to township officials, nine out of 10 homeowners opposed sidewalks there, citing concerns about winter maintenance responsibilities, liability, and littering.

Similar concerns were raised by residents who spoke to commissioners about the proposed sidewalks along Mount Royal Boulevard.

Chris Watts says he wants all voices heard as discussions continue.

“I want any property owner that would be impacted by this process to be at the table,” Watts said. “To hear what the value would be, but also some alternatives for maintenance or options on where and how different sidewalks and amenities are placed. Those are valid concerns that need to be part of the process.”

Township Manager Judith Kording said multiple stakeholders would be involved if the proposal moves forward.

“There are many stakeholders in this proposal, including PennDOT, homeowners, business owners, residents and the community,” Kording said. “We need to gather preliminary information needed to begin this process.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group