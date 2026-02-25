Proposed legislation could result in cellphone bans in schools statewide

Cellphones could soon be banned in schools across Pennsylvania.

Governor Shapiro has called for a bill to do it. Now, there are two of them; one in the House and one in the Senate.

On Tuesday, parents and students gathered to ask questions about the bill moving through the house and sponsored by Rep. Mandy Steele.

“We need a clear, statewide standard,” Rep. Steele said.

Her bill, and the Senate bill, both call for “bell to bell” bans. Phones would be taken at the beginning of the school day and stored until the end.

“This is a crisis. We are talking about children facing a mental health crisis we’ve never seen. We’ve got to take action,” Rep. Steele said.

She and a panel of experts spoke in front of a packed house at the Cooper-Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel.

‘When they’re in school, they need to be focusing on school and not on what is happening on social media," one panelist said.

The panel cited a number of arguments in favor of the ban, including improved mental health, a drop in cyberbullying, and improved classroom performance.

Not everyone in the room was in favor.

“I cannot support a law because laws lead to wide criminalization,” one woman said.

The panel did make it clear that any punishment for breaking cellphone rules would not be civil or criminal but handled by the school.

Others wondered how the ban would be implemented and paid for in schools with varying degrees of financial resources.

One Fox Chapel senior has safety concerns should a school shooting or other emergency arise.

“If the teacher were to be impacted somehow, and even if they had a badge that could contact somebody, students may need to contact somebody,” Anya Butler said.

“Law enforcement is behind getting phones out of the hands of these students. When there is an emergency, things devolve. They are texting and not listening to adults,” Rep. Steele said.

There is no timetable for when either bill could be voted on. Both are in committee.

You can read the bills here:

HB 1814 - https://www.palegis.us/legislation/bills/text/PDF/2025/0/HB1814/PN2231.

SB 1014 - https://www.palegis.us/legislation/bills/text/PDF/2025/0/SB1014/PN1421.

