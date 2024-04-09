Local

Prosecutors discuss possible motive for poisoning death of New Castle toddler during court hearing

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV

Iris Alfera

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV

NEW CASTLE — A New Castle family continues fighting for justice for their toddler who was killed in 2023.

Channel 11 was in court Tuesday as the woman accused of poisoning 18-month-old Iris Alfera faced a judge. That woman, Aleisia Owens, is Alfera’s father’s girlfriend.

>>> New Castle woman made incriminating Google searches before death of boyfriend’s toddler, police say

On Channel 11 at 6 p.m., reporter Jillian Hartmann explains the possible motive for the crime revealed in court.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Missing Beaver County man found dead during search of Monongahela River in Elizabeth Township
  • Recall alert: Hand sanitizer, aloe recalled amid warnings they could cause coma, blindness
  • Man charged after 2 dogs found dead in garbage bags, 50 animals removed from Butler County home
  • VIDEO: Police searching for 18-year-old charged in shooting death of teen in Braddock
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read