Prosecutors highlight inconsistencies in statements made by man accused of killing woman in 2018

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The trial of a man accused of killing a missing woman continued in Westmoreland County on Friday and a big point of testimony focused on the injuries found on him days after the victim’s disappearance.

Jurors heard from a doctor who saw Thomas Stanko days after Cassadra Gross’s disappearance. She said his story did not match his injuries.

In court, a former doctor at Med Express said she treated Thomas Stanko on April 13, six days after Cassandra Gross disappeared. She testified that Stanko had several scratches on his face. He claimed they were from falling out of a pine tree, but the doctor recalled being confused by the story because the scratches were in all different directions. She testified that if he had fallen out of a tree, they would be in the same direction.

Trooper James McKenzie, the lead investigator during Cassandra’s disappearance, also testified. He recalled seeing Stanko’s injuries while meeting him for the first time on April 12, a day before Stanko went to Med Express. McKenzie said he questioned Stanko about the scratches. Stanko told McKenzie he was injured while riding his quad.

So far, the prosecution has called 28 witnesses and shown over 300 pieces of evidence, many of which are photos.

Through testimony, the prosecution revealed that Cassandra Gross purchased and wore the same coach glasses found burned in Stanko’s fire pit.

They also presented evidence showing the broken glass bottle found in the pit matched Gross’s dog’s diabetes medication. Other clothing items and tags and magazines were also presented to the jury and found in Stanko’s fire pit.

The evidence was sent to a lab for testing. Although no DNA results have been presented at this time, a witness is set to testify next week with that information.

The prosecution stated in court today that they would rest their case on Tuesday.

