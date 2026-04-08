Prosecutors play video in court of interaction between man, woman dressed as Easter Bunny

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Prosecutors played a video showing the interaction between a man and a woman dressed as an Easter Bunny at a local mall that resulted in criminal charges during a court hearing on Tuesday.

The video played by prosecutors in court starts with a handshake between Shivakrishna Bera and the woman dressed as the Easter Bunny at the South Hills Village Mall.

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Seconds later, the video shows the moment that Bera later told police he was “trying to feel the tie.”

He then is seen tapping her leg before police say he grabs her chest.

Only Channel 11 was in court when the woman testified she was paralyzed with fear.

Nearly 30 seconds later in the video, Bera does the same thing again.

Eventually, an employee comes out and Bera laughs.

Police say Bera asked, “If it was a boy or a girl.”

The video shown in court shows Bera continuing to touch her face and arm.

Five minutes into the video Bera leaves and goes to the movies, where he was arrested.

Police say he told them, “If I did not watch a movie here, I wouldn’t have been caught.”

As Bera walked out of his preliminary hearing last week, he did not want to answer our questions.

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He is scheduled to be back in court on May 20th.

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