Protect your plants! Frost in the forecast for Saturday morning

PITTSBURGH — Frost is in the forecast early Saturday, so protect your plants.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for our entire area with clearing skies and light winds overnight, allowing temperatures to tumble into the 30s. If you have already done some planting, use a sheet or blanket to protect your plants, but do not use plastic because it traps water and can cause more damage.

Temperatures will climb quickly Saturday, jumping a good 30 degrees through the day, eventually reaching the mid-70s. There will also be plenty of sunshine, so grab the sunscreen and a hat and enjoy.

Pollen counts will also be on the rise, with recent rains and our warmup increasing tree and grass pollen throughout the area.

Pollen forecast

Mother’s Day also looks fantastic with warmer temperatures and a nice mix of clouds and sunshine. Get the latest Severe Weather Team 11 forecast from Channel 11 News.

