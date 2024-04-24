Local

Pittsburgh protest over war in Gaza one of a dozen across country

By WPXI.com News Staff

Protest Protestors at Pitt say they want to show solidarity with Palestinians who can’t return to their homes.

PITTSBURGH — The original plan was for students to occupy the University of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral of Learning, but demonstrators have moved to Schenley Plaza.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is LIVE with more on the protest -- through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

They are joining protests being held at nearly a dozen other colleges in the U.S. over the war in Gaza. The group says it wants to show solidarity with Palestinians who can’t return to their homes. They say they want Pitt to divest from the Israeli government, as they believe their tuition contributes to endowments and investments in the systemic destruction of Palestinian life.

The demonstration is expected to last until Friday.

