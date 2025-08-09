Protesters in Fayette County support National Park Service, against selling public park land

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Protesters were out making their voices heard in Fayette County Saturday.

Individuals gathered for a demonstration in Uniontown, an extension of the “Rage against the Regime” demonstrations held the weekend before.

This time, they were focused on saving public park land.

Demonstrators told Channel 11 the National Park Service is struggling after recent cuts.

“The parks are struggling to keep their heads above water, both financially and to be able to carry out the mission of the National Park Service, which includes protecting the lands and telling the stories about the lands,” said protester Leroy Renninger.

Protesters said they’re also opposed to the idea of selling off public lands, an idea reportedly being floated by the current presidential administration.

