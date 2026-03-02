PRT announces update proposal to improve region’s bus network

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced an updated proposal Monday to improve the region’s bus network by increasing frequency and strengthening connections across Allegheny County.

The project, titled “Bus Line Refresh: Familiar Routes, Stronger Connections,” was shaped by feedback from more than 16,000 community members.

The proposal marks an evolution of the “Bus Line Redesign” effort first introduced in 2023. This updated version focuses on improving reliability and service hours on existing routes rather than a total overhaul of the system. The agency plans to reinvest more than 10% of service hours from low-ridership segments into areas with higher demand.

Katharine Kelleman, CEO of Pittsburgh Regional Transit, explained the shift in strategy during the announcement.

“We heard clearly that the original proposal felt like too much, too fast,” Kelleman said. “The network didn’t need a complete redesign – it needed a refresh. We focused on making service more frequent, more reliable and better aligned with how people travel today.”

The plan includes a 20% increase in Saturday service and an 18% increase in Sunday service. Under the proposal, 43 routes would operate every 30 minutes or better, an increase from the 27 routes currently providing that frequency. PRT estimates that 99.2% of current riders will remain within a quarter mile of transit service.

Connectivity improvements include 39 new one-seat rides across the region. Several communities, including McCandless, Ross, Dormont, Brentwood, Millvale, Mt. Lebanon, Carrick and the West Busway, would gain new one-seat rides to Oakland. Additionally, 91% of riders near the new stops will retain a one-seat ride to Downtown Pittsburgh.

Using the agency’s Equity Index of Mobility Need, the proposal prioritizes neighborhoods with higher transit dependence. Approximately 195,000 residents in equity communities would gain access to 30-minute service, representing a 28% increase. The changes would also make 380,000 additional jobs accessible at a 30-minute frequency.

PRT plans to host more than 60 meetings and pop-up events across Allegheny County during this final planning phase. Riders can use the “Find My Route” tool and an interactive map on the project website to see how their trips might change. The Transit App will also provide trip previews through early May.

Kelleman emphasized that the goal is to refine the system for current users. “We’re going above and beyond to make sure this network works for the people who use it most,” Kelleman said. “Bus Line Refresh keeps what works and strengthens connections for the future.”

Public hearings on the proposal are scheduled for this summer. If the PRT Board approves the plan this fall, implementation of the new bus network will begin in 2027.

