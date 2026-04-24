Mixed reactions to Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round draft pick

PITTSBURGH — Reactions are mixed about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round draft pick.

The Steelers took offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, an offensive tackle from Arizona State, as the No. 21 overall pick.

Click here to read more about Iheanachor.

Channel 11’s Rich Pierce spoke with fans at the draft who told him what they thought about the newest member of the Black and Gold.

One fan supported the pick, saying it was exactly what the team needs right now.

“That was a great pick, honestly. I think we needed a good O lineman. Broderick Jones is injured right now, so I feel like he’ll be a pretty good replacement,” the fan said.

Another fan expressed frustration about the pick.

“Not happy, man,” one fan said. “I wish we would have taken a skill position player. I’m kind of pissed we waited all day to watch a lineman get drafted, but I hope he does good. Go Steelers.”

Channel 11 will be back out at the NFL Draft on Friday. Be sure to stay tuned as the next picks roll in.

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