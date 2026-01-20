PRT increases accessibility services by offering on-demand ASL interpreters

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit is implementing a new tool that will increase accessibility for riders.

Starting Tuesday, deaf and hard-of-hearing riders can connect instantly with a live American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter through the new Aira ASL app.

The app uses the caller’s camera and microphone, and interpreters will help bridge conversations in real time. It’s available anywhere in PRT’s transit network at all times, with no advance scheduling needed.

“This is another step toward our commitment to equitable and inclusive transit for all,” PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman said.

PRT already had an existing partnership with Aira, for an on-demand visual interpreting service that helps blind and low-vision riders.

PRT says this app makes them one of the most accessible transit systems in the nation, because they’re the first public transit system in the country to offer on-demand visual and ASL interpreting services.

Aira ASL is available for free on smartphones or computers.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group