PRT: Power shut down to majority of the T, only one train running

PITTSBURGH — The majority of the T is not running this morning after an overhead powerline came down overnight, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said.

The downed power line required crews to shut down power to most of the rail system. PRT said this means no trains can leave the rail yard.

PRT said only two buses are currently available. One will run from Library Station to Washington Junction, and the other bus from Washington Junction to South Hill Junction. From there, riders can take any inbound bus to Downtown Pittsburgh.

One railcar will be available that will run via the Red Line from Mt. Lebanon to Allegheny Station.

PRT said that they are working to get additional shuttles while crews work on the issue.

The transit authority added that they suggest not using the rail system unless you have to, until repairs are made due to the cold temperatures.

