Governor Shapiro proposes increased funding for public transit

HARRISBURG — Governor Josh Shapiro announced Monday that his 2024-25 budget proposal will include increased funding for public transit.

According to a news release, Shapiro’s proposal will increase the state share of public transit funding by 1.75% - an investment of $282.8 million.

“Hundreds of thousands of people across our Commonwealth rely on public transit every day to commute to work, go to school, and get to where they need to go – and Pennsylvanians deserve clean, safe, cost-effective ways to travel throughout our cities and towns,” Shapiro said in the release.

It’s the first increase in over a decade, the release said.

“As the son of a union bus driver, I know firsthand how public transit connects our communities, opens up doors of opportunity for working families, and drives economic growth,” Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis said in the release. “Pittsburgh Regional Transit helps tens of thousands of people in Southwest Pennsylvania every day, and I’m proud the Shapiro-Davis plan would enable PRT and other public transit systems to better serve their riders and communities.”

Shapiro said he looks forward to working with the General Assembly, local leaders and public transit officials on his proposal.

