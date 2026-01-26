PRT: Some buses running with delays up to an hour; T service operating as normal

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit provided an update Monday morning, saying that buses that can travel where road conditions allow are operating with service delays of up to an hour.

Bus riders are still being encouraged to stay home if possible and allow extra time if necessary. PRT said if buses are unable to access certain streets safely, detours will be implemented one trip at a time.

The T is running normal service with no delays.

Buses are unable to serve the following streets:

6 Spring Hill- unable to serve Northview Heights

26 Chartiers – unable to serve Allendale

39 Brookline – unable to serve Brookline Blvd or Altmar/Reamer area

53L Homestead Park Ltd – Unit 289 stuck at Stanwix St & 4th Ave.

54 Northside-Oakland – unable to serve Bon Air

55 Glassport – unable to serve Mifflin Estates

58 Greenville – unable to serve Winterburn Ave.

59 Mon Valley – unable to serve top side of Whitaker/Mon View Heights

77 Penn Hills – unable to serve Alcoma Apartments

79 East Hills – unable to serve East Hills

81 Oak Hill – buses are staying on Centre Ave., unable to serve Bentley Dr.

83 Webster – buses are staying on Centre Ave., unable to serve Upper Hill in Bryn Mawr/Milwaukee

87M Friendship – unable to serve Morningside Ave.

P17 Lincoln Park – unable to serve East Hills & Lincoln Park

PRT said in addition, there are several other buses unable to complete their routes due to road conditions.

If you have to travel, PRT is telling riders to call customer service at 412-442-2000 to see if your bus is serving your bus stop. They will be available until 8 p.m., or use TrueTime to track your trip.

