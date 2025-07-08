PSP offers $5,000 reward for information that solves long-standing missing person case in New Castle

Pennsylvania State Police are offering a sizeable reward for information that solves a nearly two-decade-old missing persons case.

Troop D is looking for information that helps them find Mark Murincsak, who was 44 when he went missing from New Castle on Sept. 30, 2006. There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case or Murincsak’s location.

Investigators say Murincsak returned home from work at Walmart at 11:15 p.m. and asked his sister to wake him up at 8 a.m., then went to bed.

Instead, the sister was woken up at 6 a.m. by troopers who told her Murincsak’s truck was parked on the Shenango River Bridge on the Route 422 Bypass in Taylor Township with the keys inside.

The sister then checked Murincsak’s room, discovering he wasn’t home. Investigators searched around where his truck was found but there was no sign of him, and he hasn’t been seen since.

Police say Murincsak lived in Slippery Rock, but moved in with his sister at their late father’s home in Princeton. Their father died five months before Murincsak disappeared.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact PSP New Castle at 724-598-2211 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477.

