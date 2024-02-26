Public asked to avoid part of South Park road while crews respond to fire at reptile rescue

SOUTH PARK, Pa. — Police are asking the public to avoid part of Brownsville Road in South Park Township while crews battle a fire.

The Allegheny County Police Department said the fire is on the 2100 block of Brownsville Road.

Photos posted by police show heavy smoke coming from the roof of a building with Nate’s Reptile Rescue written on the side.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Check back on Channel 11 News for updates through 6:30 p.m.

The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department calls the fire a two-alarm blaze.

At this point, an Allegheny County dispatcher said no people were hurt in the fire. It’s unclear if any animals were hurt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group