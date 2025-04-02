Local

Public asked to avoid parts of Bethel Park due to police activity for ‘ongoing situation’

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Breaking News
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park police are asking the public to avoid some roads due to police activity.

The department says police are in the 1300 block of Stoltz Road for an “ongoing situation.”

Additionally, residents cannot leave or enter Beverly Court, Falla Drive or Claytonia Drive.

Channel 11 has a crew en route to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

