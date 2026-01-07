Public asked to report wild turkey flock sightings in Pennsylvania to aid population research

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking the public to report sightings of turkey flocks.

The Game Commission traps and attaches leg bands to turkeys during the winter to monitor populations.

Pennsylvanians can help identify possible trapping sites by reporting when they find turkeys in the wild.

The public can submit information, including the date and location of the sighting, using this webpage. Information will be accepted through March 15.

“The public has been so helpful,” said Reina Tyl, the Game Commission’s wild turkey biologist. “Some landowners who reported flocks on their property have also helped with monitoring flock activity and have participated in trapping. We look forward to continuing this collaboration this winter.”

Hunters who harvest banded turkeys or find one dead are asked to report the band number by calling the Game Commission or reporting it online.

