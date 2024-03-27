Local

Punxsutawney Phil, wife Phyllis welcome 2 baby groundhogs

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Phil Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 137th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) (Barry Reeger/AP)

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — Punxsutawney Phil and his wife, Phyllis, have welcomed two baby groundhogs.

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club made the announcement on Wednesday.

“We have babies!! The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club is very excited to announce that Phil and Phyllis have given birth to two healthy baby groundhogs!” the club said in an Instagram post.

The babies are in with Phil and Phyllis at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library and can be seen through the viewing window.

