Public’s help wanted in identifying 4 people suspected in Port Vue burglary

PORT VUE, Pa. — Allegheny County police are asking for help identifying four people accused in a Port Vue burglary.

Police say the burglary happened on Nov. 4 at Dead End Diner on 314 Port Vue Avenue.

Detectives found video from the diner that shows four people, believed to be males, damaging multiple vehicles and diner property, then entering the building through a broken window. Police say the suspects caused “extensive damage” to the building.

Anyone with information on the four people should contact investigators by calling 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

