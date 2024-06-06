Quaker Valley School District using new communications app

The Quaker Valley School District is in the process of switching over to a new way of communicating with students and their families.

It’s called ParentSquare.

The new mass communication system will slowly roll out at the beginning of July.

“It’s really a game changer in a sense of how we communicate,” said Director of Innovation Brett Slezak.

Parent Square can send out texts, emails and voice message alerts to parents, students, staff and community members.

With the app, parents will be able to sign off on permission slips and absentee excuses.

In addition to mass notifications for things like school closures, clubs and sports teams could send out messages to their specific group.

District officials believe this new tool will save time and eliminate redundancies.

“I think what’s really exciting is parents are going to have a one-stop shop to receive information from all levels within the district,” said Director of Communications Michelle Dietz. “So whether they were getting information from their homeschool association, their principals, their teachers at the district level, it’s all going to be located in one place. They’ll know right where to go to get that information.”

