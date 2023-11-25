Quarter Pole; Penguins Game 20 vs. Maple Leafs: Lines, Notes

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins will hit the quarter pole of the season in the game against the Maple Leafs, and things haven’t been going swimmingly.

Not only did they blow a 2-0 lead Friday, but they also solved nothing on their problematic power play.

After scrambling personnel, including separating Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin onto different units, the Penguins were 0 for 2 Friday, making it six games in a row without a power-play goal. They are 0 for 15 in that stretch.

With no morning skate Saturday, there is little time for power-play adjustments before the Toronto game.

Click here to read the full story from PIttsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group