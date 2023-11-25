Local

Quarter Pole; Penguins Game 20 vs. Maple Leafs: Lines, Notes

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates out of the zone during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins will hit the quarter pole of the season in the game against the Maple Leafs, and things haven’t been going swimmingly.

Not only did they blow a 2-0 lead Friday, but they also solved nothing on their problematic power play.

After scrambling personnel, including separating Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin onto different units, the Penguins were 0 for 2 Friday, making it six games in a row without a power-play goal. They are 0 for 15 in that stretch.

With no morning skate Saturday, there is little time for power-play adjustments before the Toronto game.

Click here to read the full story from PIttsburghHockeyNOW.com.

