Rachel Carson Bridge to close for Three Rivers Arts Festival

PITTSBURGH — A permit was issued to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust to close the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge for the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival, Allegheny County’s Department of Public Works announced.

The closure will start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, and will end at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11.

Drivers can get around the closure using Isabella Street, the Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) Bridge, Seventh Street and Penn Avenue.

In addition to the county-owned bridge, the event will require road closures within the City of Pittsburgh. For more information, click here.

Public Works is not involved with the event and is providing this information as a public service announcement.

