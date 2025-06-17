Rachel Carson Bridge in Pittsburgh closed for inspection, adding time to some commutes

PITTSBURGH — The Rachel Carson Bridge will be closed to vehicles for inspection activities through Friday. Inspections will resume Monday and continue through June 27.

Commuter Scott Wallace uses the Sister Bridges daily and says the inconvenience is worth the safety.

“The concentration right now is, of course, they wanna get everything and up to speed for the draft next year,” Wallace said. “So, everybody has to buckle down and let them do it.”

Commuter Camdyn Ajrkleroed agrees.

“It adds a couple minutes to the commute, which can be a pain I have to do either way,” said Ajrkleroed.

Drivers will be redirected using Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Andy Warhol Bridge and Isabella Street.

Allegheny County Public Works says that, during the Rachel Carson Bridge’s last inspection in 2023, inspectors gave the bridge a rating of 6 (fair condition) on a 0-9 scale based on the National Bridge Inspection Standards.

The remaining Sister Bridges, the Andy Warhol Bridge and Roberto Clemente Bridge, will be inspected later this summer. Allegheny County and PennDOT will announce those dates as they become available.

