RAD Pass adds new destinations, offers free admission to Allegheny County library cardholders

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Local library cardholders will get expanded opportunities through new additions to an online ticketing platform.

Started in 2004, the Allegheny Regional Asset District’s RAD Pass gives Allegheny County library cardholders free and discounted tickets to entertainment and cultural destinations like the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium, Carnegie Museum of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

This year, RAD Pass is expanding its offerings, making them available to cardholders all year long.

More than two dozen organizations have joined the platform or increased their ticket availability, officials say. Redeemable tickets are available at any time of the year on RADPass.org.

The platform is also expanding its live performances and hands-on, artist-led workshops.

RAD Pass is open to any Allegheny County resident with a valid library card. Residents must be 18 years or older to make a reservation for most destinations.

To get started with RAD Pass, see a list of participating organizations or make a reservation, click here.

“RAD Pass has always been about opening the doors of Pittsburgh’s cultural treasures to everyone, and we’re proud to carry forward that legacy with this next chapter of the program,” said Dusty Elias Kirk, RAD board chair. “With this expansion, we’re making it easier than ever to create memories that are purely Pittsburgh — and to celebrate culture as part of everyday life.”

