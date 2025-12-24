Rain develops overnight; patchy fog, some showers possible on Christmas

PITTSBURGH — It’s dry for now, but with increasing clouds throughout the evening.

Rain showers will develop late overnight; patchy fog is possible in spots into Christmas morning.

Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy and turn mild; highs will reach the mid to upper 40s. A few showers are possible in eastern Westmoreland and Fayette counties in the late morning hours.

The next system arrives Friday, bringing steadier rain and the potential for freezing rain in areas north and east of Pittsburgh, where temperatures will struggle to get out of the low 30s. Significant accumulations of ice are possible as you get into northeastern Armstrong and Indiana counties, especially in the higher elevations of Westmoreland and Fayette counties. Travel will be treacherous for those traveling east into the central part of the state.

Warmer temperatures are expected this weekend, with some quiet weather for travel Saturday and for the first half of Sunday. Rain will likely return later Sunday evening, with colder air arriving Monday that could change rain to snow showers by the start of next week. This looks to be the start of a colder pattern that will stick around to close out 2025.

