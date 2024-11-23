Rain should subside for Light Up Night festivities

PITTSBURGH — Chilly rain continues across much of the Pittsburgh region on Saturday morning, but we’ll start to dry out as we approach midday. An isolated shower or some patchy drizzle is possible in the afternoon, but it won’t be nearly as damp.

Near steady temperatures in the low 40s mean a light winter coat is needed for Light Up Night festivities. While Sunday will be dry, clouds will linger most of the day.

Any sunshine early on Monday will be replaced by showers during the afternoon, with possible heavy rain at night ahead of a cold front. That front will knock highs back near 40 as we approach Thanksgiving. Depending on the exact track, an area of low pressure could bring some rain or snow for the holiday.

