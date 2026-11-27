PITTSBURGH — Damp and cold this evening as the mix of rain and snow showers on and off through the night. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. Allow extra time when traveling as roads continue to be wet this evening.

Colder temperatures are expected in the highest elevation of the ridges and mountain where slippery spots could be possible, especially through Garrett county, Maryland.

The start of the weekend will be mostly dry with clouds throughout the day on Saturday; highs will be in the mid 40s. More clouds Sunday with rain by the evening, highs in the 50s.

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