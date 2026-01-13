Rainy start to Wednesday could make roads icy in the evening

PITTSBURGH — You’ll need the umbrella and the ice scraper as you head out on Wednesday, with rain changing to snow by Wednesday night.

Plan for a damp walk to the bus stop early in the day, with a period of steadier rain possible after lunch.

Colder air will change rain to snow by the evening commute, with below-freezing temperatures expected after sunset.

As temperatures fall, wet roads and untreated surfaces will ice up, especially overnight and into early Thursday morning.

Off and snow showers continue Thursday, along with wind chills in the single digits.

