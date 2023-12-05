Raising Canes to open new location in North Versailles Tuesday

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Get ready, fried chicken lovers.

Raising Canes is opening a new location at 298 Lincoln Highway in North Versailles on Tuesday.

Grand opening festivities begin at 7:30 a.m. and 20 lucky people to arrive during the first hour will be selected for free Cane’s for a year. The drawing will take place at 9 a.m., but those interested in a chance to win should arrive by 8:30.

The first 100 dine-in customers to purchase a combo meal will receive a free t-shirt.

