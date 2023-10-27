Rally supporting ceasefire in Gaza held outside of Sen. Fetterman’s Pittsburgh office

PITTSBURGH — Demonstrators called on Sen. John Fetterman to change his stance on sending federal funds to Israel during a rally held in Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday evening.

Chants echoed down Grant Street as demonstrators called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“We want a ceasefire now. Palestinian people have called for a ceasefire for humanitarian reasons,” Kate Daher said.

Daher is just one of dozens who showed up outside of Sen. Fetterman’s office, calling on him to change his course.

Sen. Fetterman publicly supports sending funding to Israel.

The crowd said they want the violence to stop so aid can get to the innocent people who need help.

“Our political leaders are not hearing us which is why we need to be here today. We’ve emailed, we’ve tweeted, we’ve called, we’ve written letters and they are ignoring us saying they stand 100 percent beside or for the state of Israel,” Daher said.

Channel 11 reached out to Sen. Fetterman’s office for comment, but as of this publication, we have not heard back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group