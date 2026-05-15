Ramp closures planned for Route 422 in Butler County

PennDOT is alerting motorists to upcoming lane restrictions and a ramp closure on Route 422 in Slippery Rock and Muddy Creek townships, Butler County.

The work is part of a resurfacing project.

Right-lane restrictions will be in place on Route 422 eastbound and westbound from June 1 through July 31. The West Park Road on-ramp from Route 422 will also close from June 1 through June 5.

The lane restrictions will affect Route 422 from the Route 422/I-79 interchange to just west of the Lake Arthur Bridge. Crews will be performing drainage work and paving during this period.

The West Park Road on-ramp closure is also for drainage work and paving. If inclement weather occurs, this ramp closure will be moved to June 8 through June 12.

The overall resurfacing project along Route 422 extends from the intersection with McConnel’s Mill Road to West Park Road. Drivers should anticipate single-lane closures in both eastbound and westbound directions as needed for the project’s duration. All work is dependent on weather conditions.

For the West Park Road on-ramp closure, drivers traveling east on Route 422 who intend to use the West Park Road on-ramp at the Route 422/West Park Road interchange should continue east on Route 422 for approximately two miles to the Moraine State Park exit. Drivers will then turn right onto Pleasant Valley Road.

From Pleasant Valley Road, motorists will take the Route 422 westbound on-ramp, continue west on Route 422 to the North Shore Exit and proceed to West Park Road.

Lindy Paving Inc., located in New Galilee, Pa., is the contractor completing this resurfacing project. The project is valued at $5.6 million.

The Route 422 resurfacing project is estimated to be completed by the end of October 2026.

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