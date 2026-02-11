Ramp to Downtown Pittsburgh closed for emergency water main repair

PITTSBURGH — An access point to Downtown Pittsburgh is closed for an urgent water main repair.

Pittsburgh Water says the ramp from West Carson Street to Downtown Pittsburgh is closed while crews conduct an emergency water main repair under the West End Bridge.

In the meantime, traffic will be detoured to Steuben Street and then to South Main Street.

The closure is expected to last through the afternoon rush hour.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

