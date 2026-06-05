Randall Fogle, 1st miner rescued from Quecreek Mine in Pennsylvania, dies at 68

One of the nine people rescued from the Quecreek Mine has died.

According to his obituary online, Randall Fogle died on Wednesday while in hospice care. He is survived by his three children, five grandchildren and his brother and sister.

Fogle was the first of nine miners rescued from the Quecreek Mine in the summer of 2002. The crew spent nearly four days trapped inside the flooded Somerset County mine shaft.

Fogle was 68 years old. A viewing is scheduled for Friday at Beachdale Church of the Brethren in Berlin from 4 to 8 p.m.

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