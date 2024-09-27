Rate increase coming for West View Water customers

WEST VIEW, Pa. — Rate increases are coming for West View Water customers.

The board of directors just voted on the change that’ll take effect in January. It’ll be a 4.1% jump - the first increase since 2018.

“It does seem kind of high, but I’m sure they have their reasons behind it,” customer Benjamin Ringelholtz said.

According to the letter posted to the water authority’s website, the increase is all about maintaining “public health and system reliability.”

The new cost will be $7.22 per thousand gallons not including the monthly charge. Including the charge, it’ll be $9.44 per thousand gallons.

“I don’t think it’s doable. I think it’s too high,” customer Shelly Franc said. “We use a lot of water in our house and there’s only three of us [...] Ther’s a lot of people around here that can’t afford that.”

The increase comes on the heels of the Ross/West View EMS fee that was implemented in 2023. Some customers tell us they feel nickel and dimed.

“But that’s everywhere. Happens at the grocery store. Happens in our cell phone bills,” Benjamin said.

West View Water Authority is asking anyone with questions to call them at 412-931-3500 or visit https://westviewwater.org/.

