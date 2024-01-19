Rate increases approved for Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority

PITTSBURGH — The Public Utility Commission has approved a rate increase for the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority.

The average bill will increase by $13.84, bringing the average total up to $100.27.

The increase is less than half of what was requested by the PWSA. Customers should see the change on their bills in February.

“The new rates approved by the Commission balance PWSA’s immediate need to protect public health by investing in our aging water infrastructure, and the need to provide assistance for customers with affordability concerns,” said PWSA CEO Will Pickering. “I want to thank the Commissioners and all of the parties involved in our rate case for their efforts to bring us to this positive resolution,” he continued.

According to a news release, the PWSA’s customer assistance program is expanding, giving eligible customers discounts or grants as a credit to their bill.

