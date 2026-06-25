Record 59 film projects receive Pennsylvania tax credits; demand from independent filmmakers surges

The Pennsylvania Film Office has awarded $117 million through the Film Production Tax Credit Program to a record 59 projects, estimated to inject a total of $1.1 billion into the economy in 35 counties across the commonwealth, said Gino Anthony Pesi, film commissioner.

These investments also will generate $68.7 million in state and local tax revenue and create or support more than 11,700 jobs.

The program awards for 2025-2026 include high-profile economic drivers like Paramount’s “Mayor of Kingstown,” the Netflix series “Tires,” and Berwyn, Pennsylvania native Brad Ingelsby’s second season of HBO’s “Task.” Earlier this year, the state announced that it was awarding $28 million in tax credits for production of the fifth and final season of “Mayor of Kingstown,” filmed in and around Pittsburgh, saying it was estimated to inject $107 million in direct spending into the local economy, while creating 1,749 jobs and utilizing 5,600 hotel nights.

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