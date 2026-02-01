Red Bull Heavy Metal street snowboarding competition makes high-energy Pittsburgh debut despite cold

PITTSBURGH — Despite bitterly cold temperatures, the Red Bull Heavy Metal street snowboarding competition made a high-energy debut in Pittsburgh.

The single-day, opening qualifier event saw 35 street snowboarders compete for a chance to ride with the pros in Red Bull Heavy Metal Boston on Feb. 21.

Channel 11 was there outside Acrisure Stadium for part of the action. We heard from some of the 5,000 total fans in attendance, who wouldn’t let the weather stop them from watching.

“I love my people from Pittsburgh showing up, showing out,” attendee Ronan Bray said. “I love my people from New Jersey and West Virginia, too. I love everybody coming here.”

A snowboard photographer, Ashley Rosemeyer acted as one of the competition’s judges.

“Since I’m from Pittsburgh, it was cool to come here for Red Bull Heavy Metal,” Rosemeyer said. “I wasn’t sure with the temperature what the riders would throw down, so it was awesome to see everyone out there really hyping each other up.”

Pittsburgh native and trophy curator Jack Hnath explained the significance of the prizes’ design.

“The Pittsburgh skyline was used for the first-place trophy, and then someone else had a great idea for the Clemente Bridge for the second and third place trophies, and it was just an exciting process. This was fun to work on,” Hnath said.

