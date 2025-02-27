Red Cross assisting 2 people after house fire in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — The Red Cross said it’s assisting two people following a house fire in Penn Hills early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Thompson Run Road around 3 a.m. multi-family home on fire.

Penn Hills No. 7 VFC said a fire in the wall extended to the roof of the home.

Fire officials said four people were displaced.

The fire marshal is investigating.

