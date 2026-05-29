Red Cross in urgent need of blood donors, calls for more help during a deadly time of the year

PITTSBURGH — The Red Cross is in urgent need of blood donors and is issuing a call for more help.

According to a press release shared by the Red Cross on Friday, the organization has witnessed a sharp drop in donors over the past few weeks.

A spokesperson said donors make up 90% of the Red Cross’s blood supply. They have lost several thousand units of blood in just a week. They said this is happening at a crucial time in the year, with the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day containing a high volume of car accidents, ATV accidents and sports-related injuries.

The Red Cross cited triple AAA, saying that fatal car crashes go up by 30% during this time, which is otherwise known as the “100 deadliest days.”

Oftentimes, a single unit of blood can be a matter of life and death.

“Every minute matters. For each minute that passes without blood transfusion, the risk of death increases by 11% for patients suffering from hemorrhagic shock. That’s why having a readily available blood supply is critical,” Dr. Emily Coberly, medical director for the Red Cross, said.

In response to the shortage, the Red Cross is offering an initiative of a $15 e-gift card to anyone who donates blood between June 1 and 28.

If you would like to donate, you can schedule an appointment online by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. The Red Cross also has an app, which can be used to schedule appointments.

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