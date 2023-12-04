Red Hot Chili Peppers bringing their tour to Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Grammy award-winning rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers are bringing their “Unlimited Love Tour” to the Pittsburgh area next summer.

The band will be joined by Kid Cudi and IRONTOM at The Pavilion at Star Lake on July 2nd, 2024.

Presale starts Thursday at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the public at Friday at 10 a.m.

