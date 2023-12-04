Local

Red Hot Chili Peppers bringing their tour to Pittsburgh area

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers With The Strokes And King Princess - Las Vegas, NV LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 06: (L-R) Singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and guitarist John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Allegiant Stadium on August 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Grammy award-winning rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers are bringing their “Unlimited Love Tour” to the Pittsburgh area next summer.

The band will be joined by Kid Cudi and IRONTOM at The Pavilion at Star Lake on July 2nd, 2024.

Presale starts Thursday at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the public at Friday at 10 a.m.

